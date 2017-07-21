Northeast Nebraska city imposes watering restrictions - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Northeast Nebraska city imposes watering restrictions

Posted:
PIERCE, NE (AP) -

A northeast Nebraska city has placed water restrictions on residents.

Radio station KNEN reports that the city of Pierce has imposed lawn watering rules: Residents who live on the even side of a street may water only on even-numbered days, and residents on the odd side of a street may water only on odd-numbered days. Residents face fines if they don't comply.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map from the National Drought Mitigation Center shows that nearly 25 percent of the state is experiencing a moderate drought, including Pierce County.

