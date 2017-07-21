President Trump's legal team investigates the investigator

New reports Friday morning, that President Donald Trump's legal team is looking at potential conflicts of interest within Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team and potential pardons for relatives and White House staff



Mueller is tasked with determining if the president's campaign coordinated with Russia during the last election.

These new revelations come on the heels of a stunning interview with the New York Times, in which the president issued a public warning to Mueller to stay out of his personal finances. "If Mueller was looking at your finances and your family finances, unrelated to Russia, is that a red line?" asked a New York Times reporter.

"I would say yeah. I would say yes," said the president.

And according to a new Washington Post report, the president is now inquiring about his pardoning powers when it comes to aides family members even himself.

Senator Mark Warner says in a statement, "Pardoning any individuals who may have been involved would be crossing a fundamental line."

It all comes on the heels of the New York Times interview where Trump took aim not only at Robert Mueller but also Attorney General Jeff Sessions. For recusing himself from the Russia investigation. "He should have told me before he took the job and I would've picked somebody else," said President Trump.

During a press conference scheduled before the New York Times interview, Sessions addressed the comment, "We love this job. We love this department. And I plan to continue to do so as long as that is appropriate," said the Attorney General.

The White House says President Trump still has confidence in his Attorney General. "I think you know this President well enough to know that if he wanted someone to take an action, he would make that quite clear," said White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

A once rock solid relationship now split by controversy surrounding the Russia investigation.

