A little weekend cooling!

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was yet another humid day with a few thunderstorms that developed from the morning into the afternoon and then moved east.  

This kept some of our highs from reaching as hot as they could have been but it was an uncomfortable day yet again.  

This first wave of storms will move east and then we'll have a slight chance of some overnight storms developing and if they do they could be strong.  

We'll wake up Saturday morning to still very humid conditions.  

But as the day goes along, a northwest wind will bring us drier air so while our temperatures will be warm during the afternoon (in the low 90s), the humidity will be going down nicely for us.  

Highs from Sunday through Tuesday should be a little cooler in the upper 80s, with a 90-degree reading possibly returning by Wednesday.  

Our next chance of rain could come from Wednesday night into Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers

