Some storms and more heat for Friday

**Heat Advisory for most of Siouxland Friday from 1 pm to 8 pm**



We're starting our Friday with some scattered thunderstorms which are bringing some much-needed rain to the area. These look to die down in the late morning and we'll see some clearing. This will allow us to warm up again and it will be another hot and humid afternoon.



Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s with the heat index once again near 105. Because of this, a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Siouxland through the afternoon and early evening. Isolated storms could redevelop late this afternoon into the evening hours and some of those could be strong.



Gusty winds would be the main threat but some large hail could also occur.



Saturday will start off with humid conditions again but as we go through the day that humidity will be dropping.



Even though highs will again be in the 90s it won't feel quite as bad.



Sunday will be even better with plenty of sunshine and highs dropping into the upper 80s. We keep the mid to upper 80s through the beginning of the work week.



The next chance for storms arrives Wednesday night into Thursday.



Meteorologist Jaret Lansford