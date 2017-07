A powerful earthquake sent a building crashing down on tourists at a bar on the Greek holiday Island of Kos and struck panic on the nearby shores of Turkey early Friday, killing two people and injuring some 200 people.



Other parts of Kos were affected, including the harbor where a massive crack appeared in the boardwalk that lines the harbor.



Rescue authorities said two men from Turkey and Sweden died in the collapse at the White Corner Club when the 6.7 magnitude quake struck at about 1:30 a.m., rattling Greek islands and the Turkish Aegean Coast in a region where seismic activity is common.



At least five other people were seriously injured on Kos as tourists and local residents scrambled out of buildings, some even leaping from balconies.



Greek officials said the numerous aftershocks were weaker but still could put at risk the buildings that were already damaged.