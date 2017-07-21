First case of West Nile found in man from Ida County, IA

Officials said a man between the ages of 41-60 from Ida County tested positive for the virus.More >>
Officials said a man between the ages of 41-60 from Ida County tested positive for the virus.More >>
One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of their lifetime.More >>
One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of their lifetime.More >>
Calcium is essential for strong bones and healthy teeth. It also plays a role in the functioning of the nervous system, muscles blood vessels and the heart.More >>
Calcium is essential for strong bones and healthy teeth. It also plays a role in the functioning of the nervous system, muscles blood vessels and the heart.More >>
Family and friends of Daryl Austin have been raising money for a special cause.More >>
Family and friends of Daryl Austin have been raising money for a special cause.More >>
"We are in peak summer season right now, people are outdoors swimming," said dermatologist at Tri-State Specialists, Raymond Kuwahara.More >>
"We are in peak summer season right now, people are outdoors swimming," said dermatologist at Tri-State Specialists, Raymond Kuwahara.More >>
Members of the Akron Public Schools board voted 5-1 Monday in favor of a proposed policy to make Narcan available in 18 district middle and high schools.More >>
Members of the Akron Public Schools board voted 5-1 Monday in favor of a proposed policy to make Narcan available in 18 district middle and high schools.More >>
Experts warn comfort food and stress eating can quickly become a bad habit.More >>
Experts warn comfort food and stress eating can quickly become a bad habit.More >>
There's no hiding from it. During one of your eye checkups, you will hear the words, "You have cataracts."More >>
There's no hiding from it. During one of your eye checkups, you will hear the words, "You have cataracts."More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
In just a month, the continental United States will experience its first coast-to-coast full solar eclipse in nearly 100 years! Millions are expected to gather at viewing sites from Oregon to South Carolina to witness this unusual solar event.
In just a month, the continental United States will experience its first coast-to-coast full solar eclipse in nearly 100 years! Millions are expected to gather at viewing sites from Oregon to South Carolina to witness this unusual solar event.More >>