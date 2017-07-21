$7,200 taken from grandmother in grandson scam

The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office reminds citizens about phone scams.

The sheriff said on Tuesday, an elderly victim reported she was scammed after receiving a phone call from a person she thought was her "grandson."

The person explained he was in jail and begged the victim to not call anyone due to embarrassment.

Then another person was put on the line, claiming to be a police officer who was investigating the case.

The "officer" told the victim $7,200 was needed to get her grandson out of jail.

They called back later with instructions, reminding the victim to not say anything to anyone.

The victim was concerned for her grandson and sent the money overnight by UPS overnight delivery to an address in Maryland.

The victim later confirmed her grandson was safe and he was not involved in an incident in Maryland.

The sheriff reminds people to use caution if they receive a phone call like this and to check the validity of it.

He also reminds people to never send cash in the mail.

Never give out your social security number or personal bank account information.