Hard Rock Hotel & Casino voted as one of top 10 best casinos in the US

The USA Today announced the winners of the 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards and Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was voted in the top 10 on Friday.

In the poll, the Hard Rock ranked 9th overall. Hard Rock General Manager, Todd Moyer said they are excited to receive this award.

"To be up against several Las Vegas heavyweights was truly an honor," Todd Moyer, general manager at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. "Our team deserves a lot of recognition for this award. They are what makes this property such a success, by providing rock star customer service to each guest that walks through our doors."

The U.S. has more than 1,500 casinos and online voting was conducted over the past few weeks. The Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut was voted number one.

Recently, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino completed a $6 million expansion. They have 883 slot machines and 28 table games. Inside, you can find a top of the line gift shop and the casino floor is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The hotel is a AAA Four Diamond rated hotel. They have six restaurants and bars, including 125 different liquor labels along with 190 memorabilia pieces in their collection including pieces from Bruce Springsteen to Bon Jovi and a live concert venue.

"I know what makes us special, it is this 110-year-old building, the beautiful Battery Park Building, it's the fact that we are just not a casino, there is a lot to do, a lot of entertainment and gaming options and it's the way we treat people. All of those things are factors," said Moyer said.

This weekend, the Hard Rock Country Music Festival is Friday and Saturday.

Billy Currington will headline Saturday's event with Chase Rice and Whiskey Myers, Michael Tyler and Filmore.

On Friday, a free concert will be held in Anthem with Randall King and Ben Grillet.

Tickets are still available here: https://www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com/.