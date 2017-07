A judge sentenced Rogelio Morales up to 50 years in prison for the murder of his estranged wife Friday.

In June, a seven-day trial ended with the Hubbard, Nebraska, man's conviction of second-degree murder by a Woodbury County jury.

Morales was initially charged with first-degree murder in the strangulation death of Margarita Morales in 2015.

Morales admitted that he strangled his wife when she told him she was going to leave him.

But, Morales said he blacked out and didn't remember the crime.

Morales' lawyer also said his client, who served in he military, suffered from post traumatic stress disorder.



