A man's body recovered from the Missouri River near Elk Point, South Dakota last week, has been positively identified as a missing Florida man.

Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges says a cousin of 27-year old Chris Reeves of Tallahassee, Fla. positively identified his body this morning.

Limoges said the department was notified by the funeral home this afternoon.

A preliminary report showed the cause of the death to be drowning.

A toxicology report is still pending.

On July 12, Reeves went missing along Burbank Beach, near Elk Point, after boating with five other people.

After a 2-day search, authorities recovered a body near where he went missing.