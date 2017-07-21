Hard Rock "green room" gives performers a place to relax before, after concerts

Saturday night's Country Music Festival at the the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will feature five artists.

The stage they'll play on is the most visible part of the show. But, there's a place where the artists hang out before they hit the stage that very few outsiders get to see. It's the "green room".

It's a place where the performer can relax before, or after, their performance. The "green room", at the Hard Rock, is just a few steps off of the Battery Park stage. Look around the room and you'll find comfortable couches, chairs, and tables. They even have a massage chair, which has proven to be very popular. The walls are adorned with pictures of artists that have graced the Battery Park stage.

The staff can customize the room by using curtains to section off parts of the room... maybe for vocal warm-up, or for the performer's family.

The bottom line? Entertainment Supervisor Missy Rarrat says the "green room" offers artists a respite from the road. "Most of the time it's just simply meals, somewhere to wash their clothes, somewhere to rest their head and somewhere to take a shower," said Missy Rarrat, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Entertainment Supervisor.