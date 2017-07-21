Behind the scenes: Staging shows at Hard Rock's Battery Park

For three years, fans have packed concerts at Battery Park at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Few concertgoers realize that the stage starts as a parking lot.

A crew of 30 people spend about a week transforming the bare concrete into a stage crowded with amps, lights and equipment.

It starts by setting six metal posts on preset concrete pads. They'll provide the super-structure to raise the roof over the stage. Then, section by section, the crew builds the stage to the artist's specifications.

It's a long process, but one that's worthwhile. "When you're here, and you're tired, and you're sweaty, and you're just beat, but as soon as that band steps on stage, and you see what you've created, it's just an amazing feeling," said Missy Rarrat, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Entertainment Supervisor.

When Saturday night's Country Music Festival is over, some parts of the stage will stay in place. That's because Bret Michaels, Great White and Slaughter take the Battery Park stage the next week for the Classic 99 Block Party.