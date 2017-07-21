Behind the scenes: Staging shows at Hard Rock's Battery Park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Behind the scenes: Staging shows at Hard Rock's Battery Park

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

For three years, fans have packed concerts at Battery Park at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Few concertgoers realize that the stage starts as a parking lot.

A crew of 30 people spend about a week transforming the bare concrete into a stage crowded with amps, lights and equipment.

It starts by setting six metal posts on preset concrete pads. They'll provide the super-structure to raise the roof over the stage. Then, section by section, the crew builds the stage to the artist's specifications.

It's a long process, but one that's worthwhile. "When you're here, and you're tired, and you're sweaty, and you're just beat, but as soon as that band steps on stage, and you see what you've created, it's just an amazing feeling," said Missy Rarrat, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Entertainment Supervisor.

When Saturday night's Country Music Festival is over, some parts of the stage will stay in place. That's because Bret Michaels, Great White and Slaughter take the Battery Park stage the next week for the Classic 99 Block Party.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.