Slumping Explorers release Vitters & Heyer

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Former Cubs third baseman Josh Vitters has been released by the Explorers. Former Cubs third baseman Josh Vitters has been released by the Explorers.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Explorers hope they have reached their low point. Sioux City was swept by Salina Thursday night -- a team that came here with a 6-49 record. The roster is undergoing changes.

The X's have released pitcher Kurt Heyer and third baseman Josh Vitters. Heyer was 3-5 with an ERA of 5.74. In his last two starts, he gave up ten runs and only got one out in each game before being replaced.

Vitters is a former third baseman for the Chicago Cubs, but he had a .185 average with a team-high 49 strikeouts.

The X's are 27 and 29, but manager Steve Montgomery isn't giving up.

"We were 32-32 last year, seven games back at the All-Star break and chasing Lincoln," said Montgomery. "Well here we are, we're about seven or eight games back, we're chasing Lincoln right now and we play them maybe eight, nine, ten times in the month of August. You gotta mathematically put me out before I throw the towel in."

The X's start a three game series at Gary-Southshore on Friday night.

