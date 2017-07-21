Remsen St. Mary's beats top-ranked North Linn in state opener

Blaine Harpenau was the winning pitcher in Remsen St. Mary's victory over North Linn.

Remsen St. Mary's opened the Class 1A state baseball tournament with a 5-1 win over top-ranked North Linn. The Lynx saw their 16-game winning streak snapped while the defending state champs from St. Mary's won for the 14th straight time.

The Hawks trailed 1-0 before scoring three runs in the fourth inning. St. Mary's added solo runs in the fifth and sixth innings to provide the final score.

Eighth grader Blaine Harpenau threw a complete game to earn the victory on the mound. Harpenau gave up seven hits, while striking out four with just two walks.

"The big stage isn't going to bother him," said St. Mary's head coach Dean Harpenau. "He commands his pitches. He doesn't walk many guys and he gives us a chance to win the game."

"I don't get really nervous because I'm just an eighth grader," said Blaine Harpenau. "Not really much I can do. Just throw strikes."

"He's awesome," said junior Carter Kuchel. "He's great. We have our best defense behind him and we rallied behind him. He's a good pitcher."

The Hawks (28-7) will play top-seeded Mason City Newman (33-3) in the semifinals on Thursday. Newman beat CAM-Anita, 10-2, in their first round contest.