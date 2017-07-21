Outdoor workers give tips to deal with the heat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Outdoor workers give tips to deal with the heat

By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Outdoor workers have tricks when it comes to handling the heat. 

From rooftop workers to lawn and garden workers, beating the heat is a lost cause. For those having to repair air conditioning units, going inside homes, the heat at times can be unbearable. 

"The hottest house I was in was in so far this year was 99 degrees and up in the attic it can get 130 degrees and so," said Aaron Newton, Service Technician, Kalins Indoor Comfort. 

So to keep cool, they wear hats, keep plenty of beverages on hand and take a break when needed. 

With the extreme heat, Curt Brodsky says their calls to repair air conditioning systems  increases by 50%. 

"Unfortunately our call volume is more than what we can handle on a day to day. We try and prioritize with our maintenance plan and which people to start with and the elderly," said Curt Brodsky, Kalins Indoor Comfort Service Manager.

They say scheduling is important, and some jobs do take priority.

If there is a health concern, we get it done for them.," continued Newton. 

Brodsky says a majority of the emergency calls they get are preventable.

  • They say, you should get a service plan
  • Change filter
  • Keep outdoor unit clean and free of debris.
  • Wear Sunscreen, SPF 30 and above, apply every 2 hours.
  • Wear a long sleeve shirt, light color and light fabric. 
  • Wear a hat
