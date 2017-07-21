AG REPORT: CRP lands available for emergency grazing

With the severe drought in South Dakota, the U-S Department of Ag is allowing the use of additional CRP lands for emergency grazing.

USDA is allowing farmers and ranchers in areas of severe drought level, to hay and graze CRP wetland and buffers.

This includes counties with any part of their border that are within 150 miles of authorized counties, and may extend into Iowa and Nebraska.

All emergency grazing must end September 30 and emergency haying August 31.

Additional information about the counties approved for emergency haying and grazing and the eligible CRP practices in this area is available at the USDA website.