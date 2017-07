Fireworks took over the downtown Sioux City skyline Friday night.

And, to help celebrate the fireworks was music from several artists.

River-Cade organizers brought music to the river. There were multiple musicians who performed at Jolly Rogers. People propped up their chairs to enjoy tunes of all genres while enjoying the sunshine.

"Because of a lot of construction, a lot of things going on and changes with River-Cade, we've been unable to get music back down on the river," said Brent Stockton, a member of the River-Cade committee. "So, this is just our attempt to start that. And our plan is over the next few years to bring more and more live music down on the riverfront as part of River-Cade."

The performers brought their talent from the Vangaard Art Scene.

The music stopped for the fireworks at ten and will start up again right afterwards.