Sioux City Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the Advance Auto Parts on Hamilton Boulevard.

This happened around 8:40 p.m. when a man came into the store and grabbed the clerk.

The clerk fought the man off.

The suspect took off running.

He was described as a 20-year-old man, wearing gray pants and a tan coat.

Police say it's too early to tell if this attempted robbery is related to any of the recent robberies in Sioux City.