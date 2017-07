A force of nature appeared in Siouxland - actually it fluttered through.

A large number of Painted Lady Butterflies appeared along Highway 59 in Schleswig on Thursday.

Entomologist Dr. Donald Lewis from Iowa State University says this was a butterfly swarm.

Sometimes Painted Ladies can migrate from northern Mexico.

But, these critters were likely born in the area because of the large amount of butterflies found.

Painted Lady caterpillars actually like to eat thistles and soybeans.

But, they aren't a threat to soybean crops.