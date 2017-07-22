Nebraska emergency proclamation cites dry conditions - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Nebraska emergency proclamation cites dry conditions

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

The office of Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued an emergency declaration because of the abnormally dry conditions in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Friday that the proclamation activates provisions of the state's emergency operations plan and lets the agency address unmet needs caused by dry conditions and the resulting wildfires.

Agency assistant director Bryan Tuma says officials are concerned about the need for resources "that will quickly mitigate wildfire outbreaks."

Under the proclamation, the agency may replenish the state's inventory of fire retardant material used by aircraft for fire suppression and lets the agency use money from the governor's emergency fund to handle any wildfires.

