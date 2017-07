Ron Parsons, a Sioux Falls attorney who has specialized in appellate and constitutional law, has been nominated by President Donald Trump for U.S. attorney for South Dakota.

The White House announced the nomination, subject to confirmation in the Senate, on Friday.

Parsons, 49, is a partner at Johnson Janklow Abdallah Reiter and Parsons.

The Argus Leader reported that one of his specialties has been handling appeals in the 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals and the South Dakota Supreme Court.