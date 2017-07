When it came to Iowa Lottery games this fiscal year, people weren't very lucky.

Figures just released show nearly 81 million dollars was generated for the state.

That sounds like alot, but that's down 7 million from the 2016 fiscal year.

Iowa Lottery sales for 2017 totaled just over 352 million dollars -- a drop of 4 percent from a year earlier.

Prizes paid were down nearly 3 percent.