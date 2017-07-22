Drowning victim Chris Reeves' family and friends speak out

The most tragic of summer accidents.....

A drowning as friends were enjoying a day at the beach.

"I'm the one who had to positively identify him yesterday, "How hard was that?" The hardest thing in the world, I would not wish that on my worst enemy," said Dale Lewis, Chris Reeves' first cousin.

Search crews spent days searching for the body of Chris Reeves after he drowned swimming with friends at Burbank Beach.

One friend says he did all he could to save him.

"I wasn't very far up so I swam back and attempted to help but it was too late and it didn't help that he was panicking, it was really hard for me to let go, it was just too hard for me," said Hunter Stevens, a friend of Reeves.

Hunter says they were attempting to swim across the Missouri River.

That's when a day at the beach turned into a struggle for life.

"We told him to get to a certain point where he was o-k and not to go any further but when we went he came with us, I don't know why we continued but we did and..", continued Stevens.

This was Reeves first time every leaving his home state of Florida, and he was preparing to make South Dakota his new home.

Family members are making a different type of permanent home for Reeves.

In honor of Reeves adventurous spirit, they plan to celebrate his life in a special way.

My buddy is coming to get me and we are going to drive him back for one last ride across the country.

The family plans to cremate Reeves' body, and they are asking the public's help with the cost.

The family have set up a Go Fund Me to help with the cost.

The Union County Sheriff has already expressed his sentiments on wanting Burbank Beach closed due to recent drownings.

Reeves' family feels the same.

"Somebody will close that beach, another family will not suffer the loss that my family has because of it. I don't care about fishing, you can go down the river and fish but they will close that section of that beach," said Lewis.