The Union County Sheriff has already expressed his sentiments on wanting Burbank Beach closed due to recent drownings and the family of drowning victim, Chris Reeves, family feels the same.

"Somebody will close that beach, another family will not suffer the loss that my family has because of it. I don't care about fishing, you can go down the river and fish but they will close that section of that beach," said Dale Lewis, 1st Cousin of victim, Chris Reeves.