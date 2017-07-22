Iowa offensive lineman opens up about battle with depression

Football has long-been known as a "tough guy" sport, but that doesn't mean the athletes that play it are invincible. Iowa offensive lineman Sean Welsh recently opened up about his battle with depression.

Welsh wrote an Op-Ed that was published to the Iowa athletics website this week. In it, he details how he was affected by his depression, which he says slowly took over his whole life.

With 35 career starts under his belt, Welsh has had success at football. But he says success, doesn't protect from the disease.

"I've learned that I need a routine, I need to stay busy, I need to be around people, and just little things in my life that I do to keep me on top of it," said Welsh.

"To watch him take this challenge straight on over the last couple years, and just the way he's handled himself and worked through this, is really commendable," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "I think even more commendable is his wanting to share his story a little bit."

Welsh is from Springboro, Ohio. He and his teammates will open the season September 2 against Wyoming.