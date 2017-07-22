Akron-Westfield wins state tournament debut in walk-off fashion

Kyle Johnson capped a 3-for-5, three-RBI day by hitting a walk-off single in the 11th inning, and Akron-Westfield beat Lisbon 5-4 in the Class 1A quarterfinals on Saturday.

Westerner starter Austin Allard pitched 7.2 innings with 11 strikeouts, but found himself trailing until the fifth inning. A-W's defense committed seven errors, helping Lisbon stake an early 3-0 lead.

But A-W responded in the fifth. Aaron Allard hit an RBI single, and Johnson followed with a two-run double that tied the game at three.

Then, it was a stalemate all the way to the 11th inning. Nick Jacobs came in to pitch, and with a runner on third, a wild pitch scored a run, allowing Lisbon to get the lead.

But A-W had a rally in the bottom of the 11th. Dylan Irizarry hit an RBI single to tie the game at four, and Johnson followed with the walk-off single to left field, providing the game's final score.

"We knew we could play with these guys, it was just a matter of time before we connected a few hits together," said Johnson. "We played really well. We kept our heads up, even when we made all those errors, and we pulled through."

"All season, when other teams have scored, we've came back and gotten some runs back," said Austin Allard. "That's a great feeling, coming back and being able to tie it up so we can keep fighting in the game."

"If we play clean, we've got a chance to win," said head coach Gordy Johnson. "We didn't play clean, but I'm extremely proud of my boys. They never gave up. We've got to play better defense, but I'm extremely proud of my guys."

Akron-Westfield (32-2) will take on Martensdale St. Mary's in the Class 1A semifinals on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.