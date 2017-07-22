Less clouds and humidity to close the weekend

Temperatures were held down some for our Saturday by plenty of clouds on the back side of a front.



The muggy air has been stubbornly sticking around though so it has still felt quite sticky out.



A few showers moved through parts of western Siouxland bringing just a little bit of light rain to those areas.



Those have ended and skies will gradually be clearing.



Drier air will be moving in and we will feel more comfortable for our Sunday.



We top out in the upper 80s with plenty of sunshine.



Monday will kick off the work week with similar conditions.



By Tuesday the humidity will be increasing and so will our temperatures as we return to the 90s for highs.



Luckily our heat index won't be as high as the past few days.



The main chance for storms during the forecast period will be from Tuesday night through Wednesday night.



Temperatures stay steady in the upper 80s for the rest of the week.