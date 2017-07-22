Unity in the Community brings together resident, law enforcement

Some were calling it the best block party ever!

Unity in the Community brought Sioux City Police and Woodbury County law enforcement out to Dale Park to hang out with community members.

And law enforcement held up their end of the stick, or rather dunk tank as Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew took one for the team and was drafted into the dunk tank.

As everyone got to know each other, there were continuous dance-offs, and water splashing for all.

And no block party is complete without plenty of burgers and hot dogs.

"What I like about today is that I see new relationships being built, I see conversations between our law enforcement and our citizens, I see the interactions and I see the community making new friends, this is awesome," said Monique Scarlett, Unity in the Community organizer.

This is the second year for Unity in the Community.

