Governor Reynolds issues Disaster Proclamation for four additional counties

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued another disaster proclamation in eastern Iowa, following severe storms and flash flooding.

Bremer, Buchanan, Clinton and Johnson counties are the latest group to be included in the proclamation.

On July 20, Reynolds issued a proclamation for Allamakee, Clayton, Fayette and Winneshiek counties.

The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to and recover from the effects of this severe weather.

The proclamation also activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Program for qualifying residents of the four counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $40,320 for a family of three.

Grants are available for car or home repairs, clothing or food replacement and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website.

Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.