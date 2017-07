The Little Miss and Mister Imagination pageant took place in Sioux City.

The 2017 Natural Beauty Finals had the best and most adorable kids from all over Siouxland converge on the Holiday Inn downtown.

It was lights, camera, prep and action as the kids got ready to take the stage to show off their spunk and personality.

With the different age categories, stage moms were allowed to do a bit of coaching.

