Stampede top Midwest, finish unbeaten regular season

The Sioux City Stampede closed the regular season with a 39-12 win over the Midwest Titans on Saturday night.

The Herd got off to a slow start. Midwest scored on a short touchdown pass from Spencer Davis to Damond Berry for a 6-0 lead.

Sioux City finally got on the board late in the quarter. Scott Manley hit Zac Kliment on a free play, as the Stampede led 7-6 after a quarter. From there, the Herd outscored the Titans 32-6.

Sioux City will take a 7-0 record into the Midwest Football Alliance semifinals. The Herd will host Des Moines next Saturday.