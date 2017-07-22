Safety officials counting down hours before beginning of RAGBRAI

It's the day before cyclists take off for the 45th year of the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa.

And the people in Orange City who will keep cyclists safe on the 411 mile ride are counting down the hours.

"It's new for us. This is the first time that we have ever hosted this big of an event in town," says Orange City Police Chief Jim Pottebaum.

Thousands of people rolled in to Orange City Saturday to kick off the 45th annual RAGBRAI.

Keeping everyone safe before, during, and after the ride, is at the top of the list of priorities for Orange City officials.

"We have been preparing for a long time. So, so far everything is going good. It is getting pretty busy now but this is a new event for us that we have enough officers on," adds Pottebaum.

Orange City Police Chief, Jim Pottebaum says that preparation for the 411 mile ride, doesn't happen overnight.

"We did a lot of planning as far as setting up barricades for people, especially Sunday on the way outside of town we have barricades set up all the way to the route that leads them to Alton," says Pottebaum.

Pottebaum says his biggest piece of advice for cyclists, is to think of themselves as motorists while they are on the road.

"We just encourage the cyclists to obey the laws as if they were a motor vehicle," said Pottebaum. "We want them to stop for the stop signs that they can and just beware there is a lot of traffic out there. And the best thing they can do is slow down and take their time as they get out of town."

Orange City is a unique town, and with it comes unique road styles.

This can cause more issues for cyclists.

"Most of the people that come with RAGBRAI are pretty experienced bikers, so they all know the rules of the road," says Corey Kempers, Critical Care Paramedic with Orange City Hospital. "The biggest thing is, we have some pretty narrow streets here in town so when they are on one side of the town its more safety tips for the drivers for the town, that they need to beware that these bikes are out here."

Sunday morning, cyclists will take off as early as 4 a.m to wheel their way to Spencer for the first overnight stop.