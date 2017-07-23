RAGBRAI rolls into Spencer, IA Sunday night

Thousands of cyclists will ride into Spencer tomorrow night for a pit stop before picking up again on Monday.

RAGBRAI cyclists will "kick up their wheels" in Spencer for the first time in 10 years.

Riders are only staying in town for one night -- but preparation for the sleepover began long before.

Organizers have about 30 vendors on the Clay County fairgrounds and throughout town.

Five live performers are lined up to play for the riders -- headlined by Johnny Holm.

"We've been preparing since the day it was announced" says Andrea Wiesenmeyer, publicity chairman for RAGBRAI. "There's 30 committee members all busy doing every little bits and piece there is. From camping, to hospitality, and making sure the everybody is excited, and advertising, and entertainment. Just a whole bunch of different things."

Cyclists will make their second pit stop in Algona on Monday night.

