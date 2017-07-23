LOSS program offers help for suicide survivors

According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention -- suicide is the 10th-leading cause of death in the United States.

And for every committed suicide -- there are 25 suicide attempts.

Suicide survivors will now have a crucial tool when it comes to coping with grief.

Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors, or LOSS went live on April 1.

LOSS is a nine person team made up of suicide survivors and mental health professions.

Clinical Director at LOSS, Robin Claussen explains how it works.

"We go out and respond when there is a suicide. We are not activated until law enforcement contacts us and are invited to go to the family," said Claussen.

Claussen says that if there is a LOSS visit, the average time to reach out and get professional help to deal with grief and loss is 30 days, but without it….

"Without a LOSS visit, the average time a family reaches out to get some sort of professional help in four-and-a-half years. So we are talking a really big difference. We want families to get help. We don't want them to struggle in their grief."

Claussen says they hope to expand their efforts.

Claussen says they do have a vote of confidence from the Norfolk Police Department, who plays a major role in LOSS.

She hopes to implement it in the Sheriff's Department and State Patrol.

