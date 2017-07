It is the second day of RAGBRAI, and cyclists got an early morning start in Orange City, Iowa.

The nearly 63-mile trek from Orange City to Spencer kicked off the first leg of the ride.

Riders took off Sunday morning as early as 4:30 a.m.

Officials helped guide the riders, and kept them safe from any motorists on the road.

KTIV's Ashly Richardson and Jennifer Lenzini are in Spencer, IA and will bring the latest on News 4 at 5.