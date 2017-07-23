Humidity starts to build back in Monday

Sunday was a much more pleasant day with much lower humidity across the area.



Highs were right near average and plenty of sunshine was in our skies.



Clear skies stick around as we go through the night.



Some patchy fog will develop in low-lying areas through the early morning hours.



Sunshine will dominate again Monday with temperatures pretty similar to Sunday.



The humidity will be just a little higher.



We'll have a slight chance for a thunderstorm as we go through the evening hours.



Winds will pick up and help push our temperatures up into the mid 90s on Tuesday.



The heat index will be near 100 degrees.



By the evening hours we'll have a better chance for thunderstorms.



That chance stays with us through our Wednesday night and some of the storms could be strong.



Temperatures will be much cooler on Wednesday as we fall back into the 80s but it will still be muggy.



The cold front that will be giving us the storm chances will be to our east and high pressure will build in.



This will allow for seasonal temperatures but keeps our chances for rain going into next weekend low.