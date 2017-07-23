ELC ready for state matchup with Centerville

The Iowa state baseball tournament continues Monday with Class 2A action. Estherville Lincoln Central will be at state for the third time, and for the first time since 2008. Despite being unranked, the Midgets are the No. 3 seed in 2A.

ELC spent much of the season in the top 10, but dropped out of the rankings toward the end of the season.



That didn't stop the Midgets from running through the postseason, and finishing it with a 13-6 win over Cherokee in the substate final.



Estherville Lincoln Central takes a 23-6 record into Monday's matchup with Centerville, who's also unranked.

"We've got to get rid of the errors, keep hitting the ball, stay disciplined at the plate, get some walks, score a lot of runs," said junior Jacob Bosch.

"Eight teams left, somebody's got to win the thing," said head coach Lee Evans. "We've got to just go down there and play our style of ball, and if somebody's better than you, so be it. But we're going to go down and play our hearts out."

Estherville Lincoln Central faces Centerville on Monday at 5:00 p.m. in the 2A quarterfinals. Eighth-ranked Bishop Heelan takes on No. 4 Saydel on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. in the 3A quarters.



Remsen St. Mary's and Akron-Westfield are already in the 1A semifinals.