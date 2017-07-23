RAGBRAI 2017 kicks off from Orange City, IA

RAGBRAI riders took off as early as 4:30 Sunday morning.

While the riders rose, so did the sun. And, cyclists couldn't wait to officially kick off RAGBRAI 2017.

"What I love about it is, all the people, all the fun, and it's the only way to see Iowa by 15 miles an hour on a bicycle" says RAGBRAI rider, Dick Billings.

Cyclist Dick Billings has been riding in RAGBRAI for 15 years.

With Orange City taking it's first swing at being the host town, Bilings says he's impressed with the showcase of the Dutch City.

"It was well organized, they have a nice town square, so that's better than a lot of towns don't have the organization in terms of the city streets and so fourth. So no, and it was nice weather so it was a lot easier for them" adds Billings.

From dutch 'til dawn, Orange City made sure RAGBRAI riders felt apart of the culture.

Cyclists enjoyed the friendly send off, and rode off into the mile of tulips that Orange City children put together.

Bike enthusiasts couldn't ask for a better forecast for their send-off, and took full advantage of it.

"It's just get the miles behind you before the heat of the day, you know" adds Billings. "and then have a couple of cool ones when I get done, and get ready for tomorrow."

Monday starts bright and early again, but for now riders are just kicking up their wheels and enjoying the entertainment that Spencer has to offer.