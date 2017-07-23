RAGBRAI riders roll into Spencer, IA for the first time in 10 years

RAGBRAI Riders are kicking their wheels up in Spencer, Iowa and there's a little town of cyclists within the first overnight stop.

Spencer is fortunate, for they are home to the Clay County Fairgrounds.

Inside the fairgrounds RAGBRAI riders have taken over and Spencer is ready.

"I think it really helps to benefit that we are in one spot so that they don't have to go out a lot and we didn't have to really worry about congestion in main roadways for the, you know, for the traffic for the locals" says Jill Barr, Hospitality Co-Chair for Spencer RAGBRAI.



Cyclists have everything they need within walking distance.



"It is just a huge, huge, amount of land that people can come in so we can have all the vendors, all the entertainment, all the camping. It's just a one stop shop" says Jill Barr, Hospitality Co-Chair for Spencer RAGBRAI.

The Fairgrounds opened its gates to the thousands of riders early on Sunday, and riders filled in throughout the duration of the day.

The unique set up offers riders a safe spot to enjoy the first official overnight stay of RAGBRAI.

And, Spencer's residents are happy to host the riders.

"It's really cool. I just think it's a really big opportunity and it's really awesome" says Spencer resident Abby Schmidt

Monday morning riders will head out bright and early as they tackle a longer distance.

It's just over 71 miles to the next stop in Algona.