Winnebago, NE man stabbed to death in Sioux City

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

KTIV has learned that 36-year-old Vincent Walker of Winnebago, Nebraska was killed outside of a residence at 506 22nd Street in Sioux City.

Sioux City Police officials say several individuals confronted and assaulted Walker, stabbing him multiple times.

Walker was taken to Mercy Hospital and later died from his wounds.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Daniel D. Levering, a suspect in the case.

He is 5'6", 145 pounds, with brown eyes and a shaved head. 

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see a man fitting this description, Sioux City Police urge you to call them immediately. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

