A closer look at some area rainfall deficits

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
It has certainly been a dry stretch in Siouxland.

Almost all of the area is under at least abnormally dry conditions and many cities are seeing a moderate drought.

For the year Sioux City is over five inches behind on rainfall.

Estherville is nearly four inches short and Norfolk is lacking by an inch and a half.

The dry year has been complicated by an especially arid summer.

All three of those cities are at least three inches behind since June 1st with Sioux City over four and half short.

The next real chance for storms will be Tuesday night into Wednesday night.

