Day one's leg of RAGBRAI had a very memorable mile.

The "Mile of Silence" was just outside of Granville.

This portion of the ride is dedicated to the memory of those who sadly have been injured or killed while enjoying a bicycle ride.

You could hear bikers acknowledge the mile, and quickly quiet their chatter.

Any music that was on them, was turned off as well.

The mile means so much to the riders of RAGBRAI, and to the family's of those who's lives were lost.