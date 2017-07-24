Norfolk, NE based country singer killed in accident while on tour

A Norfolk-based Country singer has died after a UTV accident.

The Nebraska State Patrol says 25-year Abby Uecker of Norfolk died early Sunday after an accident while riding in a UTV at the Thayer County Fairgrounds. Uecker had been performing at the county fair with her band, Abby Nicole and County Road the past two days.

The Thayer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 4:20 a.m. to reports that a woman was injured near the racetracks.

Uecker was transported to Thayer County Health Services in Hebron where she later died of her injuries at 5:30 a.m.

Nebraska State Patrol Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident. The County Attorney is also investigating the incident.

Uecker told KTIV's news partner, News Channel Nebraska in a previous interview she had plans to move to Nashville and continue her music career. She had released her second single, Back When We Were Burning in March.

Nebraska State Patrol News Release: NSP Investigating Utility Vehicle Death

