PHOTOS: RAGBRAI XLV

    The Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa starts in Orange City and ends in Lansing July 23 - 29. 

SPENCER, IA (KTIV) -

Riders on the Des Moines Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa headed out early from Spencer to Algona on Monday.
   
The ride began Sunday in Orange City and ended the day in Spencer. See the route here: https://ragbrai.com/routemaps/2017-route-maps/
   
RAGBRAI route covers 411 miles. Tuesday's overnight stay is Clear Lake, then cyclists continue on to Charles City on Wednesday, Cresco on Thursday and Waukon on Friday before the ride ends Saturday in Lansing. 

Do you have a photo from RAGBRAI? Email it to connect@ktiv.com

