PHOTOS: RAGBRAI XLV

Riders on the Des Moines Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa headed out early from Spencer to Algona on Monday.



The ride began Sunday in Orange City and ended the day in Spencer. See the route here: https://ragbrai.com/routemaps/2017-route-maps/



RAGBRAI route covers 411 miles. Tuesday's overnight stay is Clear Lake, then cyclists continue on to Charles City on Wednesday, Cresco on Thursday and Waukon on Friday before the ride ends Saturday in Lansing.



Do you have a photo from RAGBRAI? Email it to connect@ktiv.com.

@RAGBRAI_IOWA riders are packing up before taking on 71 miles to the next overnight host town of Algona. pic.twitter.com/p0uP82CzOw — Jennifer Lenzini (@JenniferKTIV4) July 24, 2017