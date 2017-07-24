Pleasant start to the workweek on tap

After a pleasant and more comfortable closeout to the weekend a more humid day is on tap as we start off the workweek. We'll see abundant sunshine much of like what we saw on our Sunday but SE winds will begin to increase the mugginess. Highs will climbing into the upper 80s today which is fairly close to where we should be for this time of the year. A few more clouds move in tonight as a warm front approaches the region. The front will also give us a possible isolated storm but chances are not great.

The best chance of storms arrives Tuesday night through Wednesday with storms likely through the middle part of our week. The moisture is due to a fairly potent cold front that will give us the possibility for a few strong storms Tuesday night and Wednesday. The front moves east for our Thursday which will allow much cooler air to filter into the viewing area. Highs will be below average and we can say goodbye to the 90s for the near future as well! Temps topping out in the low to mid 80s heading into the weekend with northerly flow prevailing. We then look to moderate some as we step into next week with the upper 80s returning as southerly winds begin to work back into the region.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer