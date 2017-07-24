2 dead, 6 injured including the driver after a car accident outside the care center in Alcester, SD

Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol said two people are dead and six others are injured including the driver after an accident outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center in Alcester, South Dakota.



Mangan said a car hit a group of people outside and ran into the Alcester Care and Rehab Center around 9:30 Monday morning.



Mangan said at this time the highway patrol believes this was an unintentional act.



The highway patrol is still investigating.