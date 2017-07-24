UPDATE: Investigators say driver mistook accelerator for brake causing fatal crash

Alcester Police Chief says 2 people were killed and 6 injured after a car struck people outside the Alcester Care & Rehab Center today.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol continues its investigation into an accident, in Alcester, that left two people dead and six injured.

They say a car struck several people outside of a nursing home, and even the nursing home, itself.

"Based on our investigation, with some witnesses it definitely appears to be an unintentional incident," said Capt. Jason Husby, of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. "It's not something that occurred that, it was definitely unintentional."

Investigators say an 81-year-old women mistook the accelerator for the brake, and hit several people outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center. The driver, who is still unidentified, was pulling into a driveway when the accident happened. The accident happened around 9:30am, Monday morning.

The driver was among the six people injured. "Right now, the investigation is ongoing," said Husby. "We have had our accident reconstructionist come down from Sioux Falls, and he is continuing to work on the investigation right now."

One neighbor said he saw the car after the accident. "I heard all these sirens coming down by the highway and then I looked over here and then I saw the car because the ambulances were pulling up their driveway and I looked over there," said Eldean Kjose, Alcester, SD. "Then I saw this car. I said 'oh my gosh, that guy ran right into the building' because we couldn't see the front end of the car."

Kjose has lived by the home for nearly 30 years and said he's never witnessed anything like this. He says the community is strong and will work together through this.

Two people were taken by helicopter and four were transported by ambulance.

"It's horrible, especially the situation we have here where there's a group of people that's extremely unfortunate," said Husby. "There are a lot of people who have been affected by this."

Some of the injured have already been treated and released.

Highway Patrol officials say the investigation continues and will likely take several days to complete.

Names of the people involved are not being released at this time.

The Alcester Police Chief said two people were killed and six were injured after a car struck people outside the Alcester Care & Rehab Center Monday.

The chief said the driver was a woman and she was also injured.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. and two people were transported by helicopter to Sioux Falls and Sioux City. Four were taken by ambulance.

The chief said the incident was not intentional and they don't know if it was caused by a medical incident or a car issue.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

The front door of the rehab center was broken during the crash and is currently being repaired but the care and rehab center is operational at this time.

KTIV's Tiffany Lane is on scene and will have an update on News 4 starting Live at 5.

Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol said two people are dead and six others are injured including the driver after an accident outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center in Alcester, South Dakota.



Mangan said a car hit a group of people outside and ran into the Alcester Care and Rehab Center around 9:30 Monday morning.



Mangan said at this time the highway patrol believes this was an unintentional act.



The highway patrol is still investigating.