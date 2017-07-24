COURT DOCUMENTS: Truck driver charged in connection with 10 deaths of undocumented immigrants in Texas

Monday, July 24 2017 4:40 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:40:04 GMT
A federal criminal complaint says the driver of a broiling tractor-trailer found packed with immigrants in San Antonio told investigators he was unaware there were people inside until he parked.More >>
A federal criminal complaint says the driver of a broiling tractor-trailer found packed with immigrants in San Antonio told investigators he was unaware there were people inside until he parked.More >>
The truck driver charged in connection with the deaths of ten undocumented immigrants in Texas will stay in federal custody.
James Matthew Bradley Jr. - handcuffed and wearing blue jail scrubs - left federal court in San Antonio after his initial appearance today.
Prosecutors say he drove a tractor trailer with dozens of undocumented immigrants crammed inside, with no air conditioning, amid sweltering heat.
Monday, July 24 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-07-24 19:51:02 GMT
It could take months for investigators to determine exactly how and why a scheme to smuggle dozens of Mexicans into the United States ended with the deaths of 10 in a tractor-trailer discovered in Texas.More >>
It could take months for investigators to determine exactly how and why a scheme to smuggle dozens of Mexicans into the United States ended with the deaths of 10 in a tractor-trailer discovered in Texas.More >>