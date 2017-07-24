COURT DOCUMENTS: Truck driver charged in connection with 10 deaths of undocumented immigrants in Texas

A federal criminal complaint says the driver of a broiling tractor-trailer found packed with immigrants in San Antonio told investigators he was unaware there were people inside until he parked.

A federal criminal complaint says the driver of a broiling tractor-trailer found packed with immigrants in San Antonio told investigators he was unaware there were people inside until he parked.

A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.

A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.

The truck driver charged in connection with the deaths of ten undocumented immigrants in Texas will stay in federal custody.



James Matthew Bradley Jr. - handcuffed and wearing blue jail scrubs - left federal court in San Antonio after his initial appearance today.



Prosecutors say he drove a tractor trailer with dozens of undocumented immigrants crammed inside, with no air conditioning, amid sweltering heat.



Investigators say Bradley told them he had no idea there were people inside the trailer until he stopped for a break and heard them.



Eight people inside were dead, two more died later.



Nearly 30 are hospitalized, many with extreme dehydration and heat stroke.



Bradley is charged transporting the migrants "for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain".



He could face the death penalty if convicted.



The semi Bradley was driving had an Iowa license plate and was registered to Pyle Transportation Inc. of Schaller, Iowa.



KTIV's Mason Mauro is in Schaller and spoke to Brian Pyle of Pyle Transportation and will have more on News 4 starting Live at 5.

Pyle Transportation owner Brian Pyle confirmed this. https://t.co/VCWJhlz2qD — Mason Mauro (@MasonMauroKTIV4) July 24, 2017

Driver of the trailer-truck in San Antonio human trafficking deaths, James Mathew Bradley Jr.'s, car parked at Pyle in Schaller, IA. pic.twitter.com/fV3QFoOHaC — Mason Mauro (@MasonMauroKTIV4) July 24, 2017

Read the Federal Complaint against James Bradley Jr. below: