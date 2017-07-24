COURT DOCUMENTS: Truck driver charged in connection with 10 deat - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

COURT DOCUMENTS: Truck driver charged in connection with 10 deaths of undocumented immigrants in Texas

Posted:

The truck driver charged in connection with the deaths of ten undocumented immigrants in Texas will stay in federal custody. 

James Matthew Bradley Jr. - handcuffed and wearing blue jail scrubs - left federal court in San Antonio after his initial appearance today. 

Prosecutors say he drove a tractor trailer with dozens of undocumented immigrants crammed inside, with no air conditioning, amid sweltering heat. 

Investigators say Bradley told them he had no idea there were people inside the trailer until he stopped for a break and heard them

Eight people inside were dead, two more died later. 

Nearly 30 are hospitalized, many with extreme dehydration and heat stroke.

Bradley is charged transporting the migrants "for the purpose of commercial advantage or private financial gain".

He could face the death penalty if convicted. 

The semi Bradley was driving had an Iowa license plate and was registered to Pyle Transportation Inc. of Schaller, Iowa. 

KTIV's Mason Mauro is in Schaller and spoke to Brian Pyle of Pyle Transportation and will have more on News 4 starting Live at 5. 

Read the Federal Complaint against James Bradley Jr. below: 

  • COURT DOCUMENTS: Truck driver charged in connection with 10 deaths of undocumented immigrants in TexasMore>>

  • How smugglers use trucks with sometimes deadly results

    How smugglers use trucks with sometimes deadly results

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:51 PM EDT2017-07-24 19:51:02 GMT
    It could take months for investigators to determine exactly how and why a scheme to smuggle dozens of Mexicans into the United States ended with the deaths of 10 in a tractor-trailer discovered in Texas.More >>
    It could take months for investigators to determine exactly how and why a scheme to smuggle dozens of Mexicans into the United States ended with the deaths of 10 in a tractor-trailer discovered in Texas.More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.