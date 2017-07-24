Texas Tragedy: Driver could face death penalty

The semi Bradley was driving had an Iowa license plate and was registered to Pyle Transportation Inc. of Schaller, Iowa.

The semi Bradley was driving had an Iowa license plate and was registered to Pyle Transportation Inc. of Schaller, Iowa.

COURT DOCUMENTS: Truck driver charged in connection with 10 deaths of undocumented immigrants in Texas

COURT DOCUMENTS: Truck driver charged in connection with 10 deaths of undocumented immigrants in Texas

A federal criminal complaint says the driver of a broiling tractor-trailer found packed with immigrants in San Antonio told investigators he was unaware there were people inside until he parked.

A federal criminal complaint says the driver of a broiling tractor-trailer found packed with immigrants in San Antonio told investigators he was unaware there were people inside until he parked.

Latest: Officials say a citizen of Guatemala among the dead

Latest: Officials say a citizen of Guatemala among the dead

A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.

A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.

Immigrants wept, pleaded for water and pounded on the truck

Immigrants wept, pleaded for water and pounded on the truck

Description: Truck driver says he didn't know sweltering trailer was packed with undocumented immigrants, ten of whom later died.

The truck driver accused of leaving dozens of undocumented immigrants in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in a San Antonio parking lot has been formally charged.



The semi Bradley was driving had an Iowa license plate and was registered to Pyle Transportation Inc. of Schaller, Iowa.

Ten people died after being left in the truck, and more than a dozen others remain hospitalized.

Federal agents say the people found in the 18-wheeler at a Walmart parking lot are victims of human smuggling.

The suspected driver, 60-year-old James Bradley of Clearwater, Florida, made his first court appearance Monday.

According to court documents, Bradley claims he didn't know anyone was in the truck, telling agents he was surprised when he was "run over by Spanish people and knocked to the ground."

Instead of calling the police, he called his wife, while a Walmart employee called 911.

Eight people were found dead when police arrived, along with dozens more suffering from heat-related illnesses. Two more died after being taken to the hospital.

"They were very hot to the touch, so these people were in that trailer without any signs of any type of water so you're looking at a lot of heatstroke, a lot of dehydration," said San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood.

In all, 39 people were inside the truck. The truck's airtight doors, turned the trailer into an oven, as outside temperatures in San Antonio exceeded 100 degrees.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2tE3U9w