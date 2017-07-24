VIDEO: Northern Lights from space - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

(NBC News) -

Extraordinary video now from space.

You're seeing the Northern Lights from a new vantage point.

NASA astronaut Jack Fischer took the images from the International Space Station and this is a time lapse look at his images.

The Northern Lights were captured from 250 miles above the earth at a speed of 17,500 miles-per-hour.

Fischer tweeted, "people have asked me what a 'burrito of awesomeness smothered in awesome sauce' is... Well folks, it looks like this… awesome sauce is green."

Aurora Borealis is the result of collisions between the Earth's gaseous particles and matter released by the sun's atmosphere, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

